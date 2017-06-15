Suspect Being Questioned In Avocado Assault At Bronx Bodega

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is questioning a suspect in connection with an attack on a Bronx bodega worker late last month.

The suspect was brought to the 44th precinct for questioning. He had nothing to say to reporters when he arrived.

Surveillance video showed two men throwing avocados and bananas at two workers behind the counter at the Stadium Gourmet Deli on 161st Street in the Concourse section on May 29.

Video shows the workers cower and shield their faces as one suspect grabs from a pile of unripe avocados and start pelting them with the produce.

Amir Alzabibi, 21, a worker at the deli, was hit so hard his jaw was broken and face fractured.

“This was a dispute over a food order, and you see what happened,” said NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce. “This fellow is injured pretty badly. He’s got a facial fracture and he’s got a broken jaw.”

The store owner said that worker didn’t speak English and gave the suspect a ham and cheese sandwich instead of a sausage and cheese sandwich.

That’s when Alzabibi tried to intervene to help explain the situation. He was struck in the attack.

Video shows the suspect grab more produce as his accomplice joins the attack. The suspect tries climbing over the counter and throws bananas at the workers while the second man makes a mess of the shelves.