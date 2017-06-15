Best Daytime Dates For Parents Before The Kids Are Out Of School

By Carly Petrone

The kids are off to school and you’d love to reconnect with your partner. From cruising along the Hudson to taking part in a couples yoga class, here are five fun day date ideas to help keep that spark alive.

A Sweet Lunch Date At Junior’s Cheesecake

49th and Broadway

New York, NY 10019

www.juniorscheesecake.com

Enjoy a lunch date at the newly opened Junior’s Cheesecake location in the middle of Times Square. This retro diner, located on 49th and Broadway, is a great place to take unwind with a cocktail and a slice of their World’s Most Fabulous Cheesecake. Sip on a refreshing gin and tonic (made with Brooklyn’s own Greenhook Gin) or a glass of wine and bite into a decadent slice of cheesecake that ranges from traditional New York style and decadent Chocolate Mouse to sweet Raspberry Swirl and rich Carrot Cake Cheesecake. Of course, if you’re really hungry, we suggest trying Something Different – brisket of beef on potato pancakes with au jus or mushroom gravy and apple sauce. You’ll probably take home leftovers, which can definitely double as an afternoon snack for the kiddos.

Unwind At The Beach at Dream Downtown

355 W. 16th St.

New York, NY 10011

212-229-2336

dreambeach.club

Spend an afternoon soaking up the sun at The Beach at Dream Downtown. Grab your swimsuits and stake out the lounge chair of your choice (it’s first come, first serve). This downtown hotspot offers day passes for just $65/person after 11 a.m. The 4,800 square-foot beach and 700 square-foot glass bottom pool (that looks into the hotel lobby) is the perfect escape from the city. Relax on a FUNBOY luxury pool float, and if you have enough time to enjoy a cocktail, this place offers a giant 10 pound Moscow Mule that you two can definitely share. Now that’s sounds like a weekday to remember!

Take A Cruise On The North River Lobster Company

Pier 81

12th Ave. and W. 41st St.

New York, NY 10036

northriverlobsterco.com

Hop aboard the North River Lobster Company, New York City’s first and only floating lobster shack docked at Pier 81. It’ll only cost you $10 to set sail along the Hudson, where you’ll get to take in the majestic views of Manhattan from the third floor deck. Fill up on peel & eat shrimp, lobster rolls (New England or New Yorker style), or oysters and wash it all down with a soda, beer, or glass of wine. You can also try one of the festive cocktails – the vodka-based Life Saver will bring you back to childhood thanks to the addition of a cherry and blue raspberry popsicle. This hour-long cruise is a great way to spend the afternoon, plus your ticket is good all day, so you can come back with the entire family later.

Have A Picnic In The Park

Summer is the best time of year to take advantage of all the beautiful parks in New York City. Plenty of restaurants throughout the city are offering to-go picnic baskets, so you can plan a fun outdoor date without having to worry about all the fixings. Starting June 21, Davio’s Manhattan will be kicking off its on-demand picnic basket service ($95). This meal for two includes a complementary blanket and a menu featuring fresh salads, sandwiches, signature desserts, and your choice of sparkling or still water. Baskets are available for lunch on weekdays from 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. and dinner from 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Looking to save some money? Two Forks, the fast casual eatery near Bryant Park, also has picnic baskets every Friday for just $15. Choose one of the delicious veggie or meat signature bowls, a Spindrift drink, a baked good from Sans Bakery, and an apple and you’re good to go. They’re available to pre-order on Wednesday and must be picked up on Friday between noon and 4 p.m. Happy eating!

Get Active & Show Off Your Skills

Get out and do something active with your sweetheart. Try kayaking along the Hudson (it’s free!), test your fear of heights during a trapeze class, or go rock climbing at Chelsea Piers. You can even work up a little friendly competition by playing games at interactive bars like Barcade (video games) SPiN (ping pong), Jackbar (pinball). You can also try something new like a couples yoga class – AcroYoga at Om Factory elevates relationships through movement, connection, and play. Learn more here.

