WFAN Best Sports Moments: #7 — ‘Matteau! Matteau!’ Goal In ’94

Editor’s Note: As part of WFAN’s 30th anniversary celebration, from May 29-June 9, we asked you to vote on the best local sports moments over the past 30 years. Over the course of two weeks, we are revealing the top-10 vote getters.
NEW YORK (WFAN) — The call will live forever.
The Rangers ended 54 years of playoff futility by winning the Stanley Cup in 1994. But they might never have gotten the chance against the Vancouver Canucks in the Final had it not been for Stephane Matteau.
The veteran forward scored a pair of double-overtime goals in the Eastern Conference finals against the Devils, handing the Rangers wins in Games 3 and 7.
Matteau’s goal in the deciding game, a wraparound against New Jersey goaltender Martin Brodeur, to this day is still remembered as one of the greatest moments not just in Rangers history, but in the annals of New York sports.
Just in case you are new to this whole hockey thing, here’s video of Matteau’s series-clinching goal against the Devils, with the one-of-a-kind call by the great Howie Rose.
Here’s to getting that chance to scale “Mt. Vancouver!”