Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: June 15, 2017

Former Knicks guard J.R. Smith was featured during Thursday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day.”
It was a whale of a show. The guys had plenty to discuss, beginning with what may have ended up being a costly win on Wednesday night for the Mets. Matt Harvey wasn’t good and later complained of arm fatigue, and Neil Walker appeared to injury his leg. You might be thinking that Walker spending extended time on the sidelines could open the door for top prospect Amed Rosario to join the big club, but not so fast.
Also, the guys discussed Wednesday night’s bad Yankees loss and the now-on Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight, which Craig has plans to watch at the New Jersey governor’s mansion with 70 of his closest friends.
Laster, Showtime Sports’ Stephen Espinoza called in about the Mayweather-McGregor fight.
