Congressman Scalise Remains In Critical Condition After Alexandria Shooting

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (CBSNewYork) — Congressman Steve Scalise and a lobbyist remain in critical condition after being shot during a Republican congressional baseball practice on Wednesday.

Despite the injuries and frightening moments on the Alexandria, Virginia field, the congressional baseball game planned for Thursday will go on as scheduled.

“If we don’t play this baseball game, and we go home, then they win,” Texas Rep. Roger Williams said.

The alleged shooter, 66-year-old James Hodgkinson, was shot and killed by Capital Police. In all, five people were wounded when investigators said Hodgkinson opened fire with a rifle.

PHOTOS: Gunfire Erupts At Congressional Baseball Practice

Among those hit by gunfire were House Majority Whip Scalise of Louisiana, a Republican staffer, a lobbysit and two special agents.

On Wednedays, some gathered in Alexandria to pray for the victims. T hose who witnesses the shooting praised the quick actions of law enforcement.

Doctors say Scalise had surgery Wednesday night and will require additional surgery.

Investigators believe the alleged shooter had been living out of his van for the last month and witnesses said they had seen him recently hanging out near the baseball field where the shooting occurred.