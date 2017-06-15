Jury Deadlocked In Bill Cosby Sex Assault Trial

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBSNewYork/AP) — After 30 hours of deliberations in the Bill Cosby sex assault trial, jurors say they are deadlocked.
The judge told them to keep trying.
Cosby’s attorneys presented a defense that lasted just six minutes. They called one witness — a detective. He testified that Cosby’s accuser, Andrea Constand, had visited Cosby in a hotel room at a Connecticut casino. The defense argued to the jury that the detective’s remarks were proof that Cosby and Constand had a consensual, secret romantic relationship.
As expected, the 79-year-old comedian did not take the stand.
Constand, a 44-year-old former employee of the basketball program at Temple University, claims Cosby drugged and molested her at his estate in suburban Philadelphia in 2004.
On Tuesday, the jury listened as the judge read back more of Cosby’s sworn deposition from Constand’s civil suit in 2005. In it, Cosby admitted to giving her pills; he said they were Benadryl to help her relax. He gave details about the sexual contact he had with the former Temple University employee and how she fell asleep. Cosby claimed it was a consensual sexual encounter.
Cosby is charged with aggravated indecent assault.
The comedian once dubbed “America’s Dad” could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted.