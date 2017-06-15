CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Jury Deadlocked In Bill Cosby Sex Assault Trial

June 15, 2017 11:59 AM
Filed Under: bill cosby, Cosby trial

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBSNewYork/AP) — After 30 hours of deliberations in the Bill Cosby sex assault trial, jurors say they are deadlocked.

The judge told them to keep trying.

Cosby’s attorneys presented a defense that lasted just six minutes. They called one witness — a detective. He testified that Cosby’s accuser, Andrea Constand, had visited Cosby in a hotel room at a Connecticut casino. The defense argued to the jury that the detective’s remarks were proof that Cosby and Constand had a consensual, secret romantic relationship.

As expected, the 79-year-old comedian did not take the stand.

Constand, a 44-year-old former employee of the basketball program at Temple University, claims Cosby drugged and molested her at his estate in suburban Philadelphia in 2004.

On Tuesday, the jury listened as the judge read back more of Cosby’s sworn deposition from Constand’s civil suit in 2005. In it, Cosby admitted to giving her pills; he said they were Benadryl to help her relax. He gave details about the sexual contact he had with the former Temple University employee and how she fell asleep. Cosby claimed it was a consensual sexual encounter.

Cosby is charged with aggravated indecent assault.

The comedian once dubbed “America’s Dad” could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted.

