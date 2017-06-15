Blast At Kindergarten Entrance Kills At Least 7, Injures 59 In China

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An explosion at the front gate of a kindergarten in eastern China killed at least seven people and injured 59, the government of Xuzhio city said.
The explosion took place as parents were picking up their children.
There was no immediate word on the cause of the explosion. It’s not known if it was deliberate or an accident.
A witness told a local newspaper the blast seemed to come from a bottle of cooking gas.
Back in 2012, a man with a knife went on a rampage in an elementary school in central China, injuring 22 children and an adult.
In 2010, 18 children were killed in separate attacks on four elementary schools.