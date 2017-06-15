5-Year-Old Child, Man Killed In George Washington Bridge Crash

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 30-year-old man and 5-year-old child were killed when an out of control SUV slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer on the George Washington Bridge on Wednesday night.

All upper inbound lanes were closed for hours overnight as police investigated the crash which happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said an SUV with New Jersey plates was driving eastbound on the upper level with five people inside — an adult man and woman, a 70-year-old woman, a 5-year-old child and an infant.

The car crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was stopped in traffic, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported.

All five were taken to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, where the man and 5-year-old child were pronounced dead.

Authorities said the two women and the infant sustained minor injuries, but are expected to be OK.

Traffic was backed up for hours following the crash. All upper and lower levels were back open to traffic by Thursday morning.

The names of the victims have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.