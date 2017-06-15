Islanders To Play Preseason Game At New Nassau Coliseum

NEW YORK (WFAN) — It may not totally be what a lot of fans want, but it’s a start.
The Islanders announced on Thursday that they will play a preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers at NYCB Live’s Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Sept. 17.
It will mark the franchise’s first game at their former home since moving to Brooklyn prior to the 2015-16 season. The Islanders played their first 43 seasons at the Coliseum before relocating to Barclays Center.
Since the NHL club’s departure, the Coliseum has undergone a major renovation and is now considered a premier venue for concerts and other entertainment. However, the Islanders have reportedly expressed zero interest in returning to the “Old Barn” on a permanent basis, despite reports that have suggested that the marriage between the team and Barclays Center is nearing its end.
Many fans have clamored for the Islanders to return to what they consider the team’s true home, but the franchise is reportedly seeking to build an arena elsewhere.
Tickets for the Sept. 17 game will go on sale on June 29 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, the Islanders’ official website, or by visiting the Ticketmaster Box Office located at the Coliseum starting June 30 at noon.