Man’s Goal: Mowing A Lawn In Every State For A Good Cause

June 15, 2017 4:18 PM
Filed Under: Raising Men Lawn Care Service

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Rodney Smith, Jr. is a man with a vision.

He was driving home from Alabama A&M University when he noticed an elderly man cutting his lawn who seemed to need a little help.

Smith offered to cut the man’s grass.

The encounter inspired him to create Raising Men Lawn Care Service. The volunteer organization of boys and girls ages 7-17 offers mowing, raking, shoveling snow for free for single mothers, veterans, elderly or disabled.

If you’re interested in learning more about it or starting a chapter, click here.

 

