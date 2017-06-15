9 Injured When SUV Jumps Curb In Hell’s Kitchen

June 15, 2017 2:00 PM
Filed Under: Hell's Kitchen, Pedestrians Struck

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Nine people were hurt when an SUV jumped the curb in Hell’s Kitchen Thursday afternoon.

The crash took place at around 12:45 p.m. at 400 West 37th Street near 9th Avenue.

A witness said the accident took place when a driver of a black car accelerated to avoid a red light.

pedsstruck 9 Injured When SUV Jumps Curb In Hells Kitchen

Nine people were hurt when an SUV jumped the curb in Hell’s Kitchen on June 15, 2017. (credit: CBS2)

A small collision took place, followed by a larger one involving an SUV, according to the witness.

The SUV wound up on the curb.

Two pedestrians were hurt. Several passengers in the vehicles were also being treated.

Only one of the injuries is considered serious.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch