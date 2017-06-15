9 Injured When SUV Jumps Curb In Hell’s Kitchen

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Nine people were hurt when an SUV jumped the curb in Hell’s Kitchen Thursday afternoon.
The crash took place at around 12:45 p.m. at 400 West 37th Street near 9th Avenue.
A witness said the accident took place when a driver of a black car accelerated to avoid a red light.
A small collision took place, followed by a larger one involving an SUV, according to the witness.
The SUV wound up on the curb.
Two pedestrians were hurt. Several passengers in the vehicles were also being treated.
Only one of the injuries is considered serious.