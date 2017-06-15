Trump Signs Executive Over To Expand Job Training, Criticizes Russia Investigation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday designed to expand apprenticeships and job-training programs.

“We want to keep jobs in America, and we want to train people and hire American workers to fill those jobs,” Trump said. “And that’s exactly what we’re doing, and we’re really doing a job of it.”

As CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported, the goal is to train people to fill six million jobs in the United States that are vacant because job training doesn’t match the skills needed.

“We are here today to celebrate the dignity of work — it’s really a good term, dignity of work – and the greatness of the American worker, which I’ve been celebrating for a long time,” the president said. “Probably wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for the American worker.”

Trump said he’s ready to get big-name companies involved.

“You’re going to hear some very big names that I can’t tell you about now. We want to get them signed on the dotted line. We don’t want to talk too quickly. Called sign ‘em on the dotted line, right?” he said.

On the Russia investigation, the president went on a Twitter tirade, tweeting “You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history – led by some very bad and conflicted people!”

This comes amid reports special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating Trump for obstruction of justice.

CBS News has learned Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats has agreed to be interviewed by Mueller about conversations he had with the president.

Later Thursday, Trump tweeted, “Why is that Hillary Clintons family and Dems dealings with Russia are not looked at, but my non-dealings are?”

Adding, “Crooked H destroyed phones w/ hammer, ‘bleached’ emails, & had husband meet w/AG days before she was cleared – & they talk about obstruction?”

The Senate Intelligence Committee won’t probe whether the president obstructed justice, leaving the criminal inquiry to Mueller, Brennan reported. After meeting with Mueller in a classified session, the committee said it would focus instead on Russian meddling in the election and whether there was any Trump campaign collusion will officials tied to the Kremlin.