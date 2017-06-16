Back Stories: ‘The Longest Day’ In Station History

WCBS 880's 50th Anniversary Takes A Look Back June 16, 2017 12:01 AM
NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — On June 17, 1994 there was no shortage of news headlines.

The Long Island Rail Road went on strike, making for a messy commute.

The New York Rangers were celebrating their first Stanley Cup victory in more than 50 years with a ticker tape parade.

Then, O.J. Simpson went back on an agreement to turn himself in and led police on a chase through Los Angeles.

Our reporters were out in full force.

