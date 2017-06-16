Back Stories: ‘The Longest Day’ In Station History

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — On June 17, 1994 there was no shortage of news headlines.
The Long Island Rail Road went on strike, making for a messy commute.
50 Stories: June 17, 1994
The New York Rangers were celebrating their first Stanley Cup victory in more than 50 years with a ticker tape parade.
From The Vault: New York Rangers Win 1994 Stanley Cup
Then, O.J. Simpson went back on an agreement to turn himself in and led police on a chase through Los Angeles.
Our reporters were out in full force.