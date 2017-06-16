Breaking: Thousands Without Power In Passaic Due To Equipment Failure | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

12-Year-Old Girl Dies, Cousin On Life Support After Being Pulled From Water Off Belmar

June 16, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: Ali Bauman, Belmar

BELMAR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) —  Belmar is starting its season with heartbreak after rescue crews pulled two elementary school girls from the water Thursday evening.

A 12-year-old girl died, her 11-year-old cousin is now clinging to life at Jersey Shore Medical Center.

Belmar Mayor Matthew Doherty said the cousins got caught in rough waters around 6 p.m.

One mother witnessed the rescue of one of the girls.

“I saw someone being pulled out on a stretcher. Someone was doing CPR on that person,” she told CBS2.

As medical teams were trying to revive her on shore, they heard of a second victim but it was too late.

“When they were wrapping up, we heard another call while on the beach that there was another person face down. At that time, we went back in, brought another girl out of the surf,” Doherty said.

The mayor said the children were swimming without any adult supervision. There were no lifeguards on duty.

“We usually start lifeguards the day after school ends. This tragedy happened the day before school ends,” Doherty said.

For many parents, this tragedy emphasizes a need for lifeguards earlier in the season.

“Someone is not alive right now because of this,” the witness said.

Rescue boats were in the water into the night searching for a possible third victim, but the mayor said that report turned out to be false.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch