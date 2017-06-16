When Chasing Your Dreams Means Having Courage To Change Your Career

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It can be tough to chase your dreams, especially when it involves making drastic changes at work.

Viewers of the CBS show “The Talk” saw how hard those choices can be when one of the hosts announced she was leaving the show. Aisha Tyler broke down as she told viewers she was departing from the program after six years, because life has become too busy juggling so many jobs.

It’s a big career change, and for many that’s what it takes to follow their dreams.

The owners of Tramezzini on the Lower East Side also made the leap. Filippo Paccagnella left his career as an architecht.

“It’s still tough because sometimes I talk to my friends who are still working there and they all have great, steady salary and a bunch of benefits and stuff,” he told CBS2’s Cindy Hsu.

But he said he made the right choice.

“I think everybody should always chase their dream, because you live once and if you don’t take a chance now you will regret it forever,” he said.

Right next door, Hsu found more hopeful entrepreneurs who made big changes.

“I was working in a marketing agency,” David Chan said.

“I was working at J.P. Morgan Chase,” a worker added.

“I was at Deutsche Bank as a corporate trust analyst,” Yiming Hui said.

But the childhood friends are now in the ice cream business, after perfecting the Hong Kong Egg Waffle that sells in Chinatown. Their special cone concoctions are called Wowfulls, and they’re all over social media.

A couple years ago, they started making their own batter in their basements and got a big break when they started selling out a Smorgasburg, the popular food market.

“Ever since then, the lines never stop. Even now to this day, we have to cut off the line,” Yiming Hui said.

“We didn’t know how to make egg waffles before this. We didn’t know how to run a business before this, but it’s the willingness to learn, and take on the challenge, and chase your dream,” David Chan said.

The friends said they plan on going for it together.