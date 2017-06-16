New Jersey Cop’s Dominatrix Past Puts Future On The Force In Jeopardy

BAYONNE, N.J.(CBSNewYork) — An officer’s past as a dominatrix is now putting her future with the force in jeopardy.

The officer just became a member of the Hudson County’s Sheriff’s Office, but it happened only after a continuing court battle with authorities saying her past conduct is unbecoming.

As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported, friends and neighbors of Kristen Hyman of Bayonne said she told them the moment she was sworn in as a Hudson County Sheriff’s Officer on June 8, made her proud.

But pride in her among her department bosses appeared to take a hit after they saw her past as a dominatrix.

“We all make mistakes in our lives,” Jatin Jani said.

Jani runs the grocery near Hyman’s house and describes her as friendly and dedicated to helping her community. But what about her rough, raunchy movies where she kept clothes on but others did not?

“It shouldn’t affect her future at all,” Jani said.

“Leave her alone. If she wants to be a cop, let her be a cop,” Lillian Protokowicz added.

In court papers the sheriff’s office said her past caused the force to be, “the subject of inquiry and ridicule among law enforcement.”

When she was suspended without pay she fought back in court, claiming she never did anything illegal. She won the first round to graduate and keep working.

Some people said no matter what she does now, her past disgraces the badge.

“I don’t think that’s right,” Kathy Johnson said, “I have grandchildren. I’m sorry, she wouldn’t get my vote.”

CBS2 talked to a spokesman for the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office and was told that this is an ongoing personal matter and the sheriff will not be commenting at this time.

Hyman said she could not comment on the case.

She has been placed on modified duty, keeping her on the force, but out of the public eye as the scandal intensifies.

The next step in the officer’s legal fight is a disciplinary hearing on June 27, to determine if she stays or goes.