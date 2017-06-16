CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

NY Family Celebrates Father’s Day After Daughter Gives Dad Gift Of Life

June 16, 2017 7:53 PM
Filed Under: Dr. Max Gomez, Father's Day, liver transplant

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — This Father’s Day is extra special for a New York family that’s celebrating together after a daughter gave her dad a very unusual gift.

What do most dads get on Father’s Day? Another tie, golf balls, maybe a coffee mug? This daughter gave her father a life-saving gift – part of her own liver, CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reports.

“I’m just really glad that I have him here still,” Marielle Frey says.

The Frey family has a lot to celebrate this weekend. Last Father’s Day, Marielle’s dad, Steven, was in liver failure and needed a transplant.

“I was going to eventually die. They just didn’t know how long I had,” he says.

Steven was on a transplant waiting list, but doctors said the chances of getting a liver were slim. So Marielle got tested to see if she could give him a piece of her liver, and she was a match.

“If this is something I could help with, 100 percent I’m there. I will do whatever I need to do,” she says.

Like any father, Steven was more concerned about his daughter.

“I wasn’t really afraid for myself, I was always afraid for her. From the minute we went into the OR to the minute I woke up,” he says.

Dr. Sandy Florman and a team at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York performed the complicated, hours-long surgeries.

“Living donation is a really important aspect of what we do, because we’re trying to save people’s lives, and there simply aren’t enough organs from deceased donors to go around,” he says.

It’s been almost a year since the transplant, and everyone is doing great. Now they both wear special necklaces to honor their unique bond.

“Well, I wanted something to – for us to share together,” Steven says. “Mine says ‘hero’s dad,’ and hers says ‘my hero.’”

Theirs is a father and daughter bond that cannot be broken.

“I’ll always have a part of her with me at all times now,” Steven says.

A living liver donation is possible because a healthy person usually has some excess liver capacity, but also because the liver is one of the few organs that can actually regenerate, Dr. Max reports. Within six weeks or so, about 90 percent of it grows back.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch