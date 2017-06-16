At Least 2 Firefighters Hurt Battling Fire Island Blaze

June 16, 2017 6:46 AM
Filed Under: Fire Island, Janelle Burrell

FIRE ISLAND, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A massive fire tore through several homes in the middle of the night on Fire Island.

The fire broke out in the Pines Section of the island around 1 a.m. Friday.

Nearly 100 firefighters from Fire Island and the main land responded.

“Huge fire, it’s a huge fire everybody. We have one house fully involved, second house is about to catch,” one firefighter can be heard saying on radio transmissions between emergency responders who were first on scene.

Flames destroyed as many as four homes, and damaged others.

Crews said many of the homes were made of wood and that combined with windy conditions helped fuel the flames.

“Wind did play a factor, a big factor, and that was the cause that spread the fire real quick to the other houses,” Ocean Beach Fire Chief Ian Levine said. “Homeowners were out using garden hoses to protect their houses.”

At least two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch