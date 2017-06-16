At Least 2 Firefighters Hurt Battling Fire Island Blaze

FIRE ISLAND, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A massive fire tore through several homes in the middle of the night on Fire Island.
The fire broke out in the Pines Section of the island around 1 a.m. Friday.
Nearly 100 firefighters from Fire Island and the main land responded.
“Huge fire, it’s a huge fire everybody. We have one house fully involved, second house is about to catch,” one firefighter can be heard saying on radio transmissions between emergency responders who were first on scene.
Flames destroyed as many as four homes, and damaged others.
Crews said many of the homes were made of wood and that combined with windy conditions helped fuel the flames.
“Wind did play a factor, a big factor, and that was the cause that spread the fire real quick to the other houses,” Ocean Beach Fire Chief Ian Levine said. “Homeowners were out using garden hoses to protect their houses.”
At least two firefighters suffered minor injuries.