2 Dead After Car Runs Off Garden State Parkway, Plunges Into Rahway River

CLARK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Two people are dead after their vehicle ran off the Garden State Parkway and plunged into the Rahway River.
The vehicle was headed north when it ran off the toll road in Clark Township just before 10:30 a.m. Friday, State Police Lt. Ted Schafer said.
The victims’ names and ages have not been released.
The two right northbound lanes remain closed.
The crash is under investigation.
