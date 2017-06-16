CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

NJ High School To Issue Corrected Yearbooks Showing Students’ Pro-Trump T-Shirts

June 16, 2017 10:36 AM
Filed Under: Trump yearbook

WALL, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A New Jersey school district will issue corrected yearbooks after photos of two high school students were altered to remove President Donald Trump’s name on their clothing.

In a letter to parents, Wall Township School Superintendent Cheryl Dyer said she has not been able to determine why it happened, but she knows in some cases how it happened.

One student wore a sweater vest with Trump’s name on it. Another student wore a T-shirt emblazoned with the words “Trump Make America Great Again.”

One photo was intentionally altered even though the shirt the student was wearing did not violate the school’s dress code, Dyer said, while the other photo was resized to match others and it does not appear that was intentionally done to remove Trump’s name.

Dyer hasn’t been able to determine why a Trump quote submitted by a third student, the freshman class president, wasn’t included, while a quote by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt appeared under the senior class president’s photo.

The teacher who was the yearbook adviser has been suspended with pay.

“I cannot allow the intentional change that was not based on dress code to be ignored,” Dyer said in the letter. “I take responsibility for the actions of those who are employed here.”

The corrected yearbooks should be available in about two weeks.

Dyer said she will insist “checks and balances be implemented to ensure that intentional alterations that are not consistent with district policy do not continue.”

Friday was the district’s last day of the school year.

Trump received nearly 63 percent of the vote in the township while Democrat Hillary Clinton won the state in last year’s election.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch