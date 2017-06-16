‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: The Super-Fight Is On!

NEW YORK (WFAN) — On this week’s “Outside the Cage” podcast, hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman talk about UFC veteran Mark Hunt’s unwillingness to retire and offer their initial takes on the now-confirmed Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather Jr. super-fight.

Guests this week include New York Jets cornerback Buster Skrine, former Bellator MMA play-by-play man Sean Grande, and Alliance MMA head coach Eric Del Fierro.

The last two seasons for the Jets have been polar opposites in terms of wins and continuity. The 2017 plan seems particularly obvious with the release of several cornerstone veteran players.

One player who has stayed put and is expecting to take a more vocal role is Skrine. The Atlanta native joined the guys in the studio to talk about playing alongside Darrelle Revis, Johnny Manziel, and what he expects to happen in the McGregor-Mayweather showdown.

Grande, who many may know as the longtime Celtics radio play-by-play guy, has just relinquished his role as the voice of Bellator MMA. Grande was on the broadcast team for the last two years as Bellator MMA went from the UFC’s baby brother to having a stacked card at the world’s most famous arena.

A native New Yorker and long-time broadcaster, Grande talks about his favorite moments from Bellator and what lies ahead for him, personally.

Finally, Alliance MMA’s Del Fierro joined Pete and Ike to talk about his guy Phil Davis, who will be on Bellator 180 next week. The calm and coordinated Del Fierro talked about other fighters that have been under his tutelage, including Alexander Gustafson, Myles Jury, and, of course, former bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz.

