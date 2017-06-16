Teen Accused Of Trying To Kill NYPD Officer By Dragging Him With Car Appears In Court

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenager accused of trying to kill an NYPD officer appeared in court Friday.

Dozens of NYPD officers crammed into a 17th floor courtroom in Brooklyn for the arraignment of Justin Murrell.

Murrell, 15, was wearing handcuffs and shackles as he left the 67th precinct station house and arrived at court, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported.

On June 3, Murrell was driving a stolen car with three other teens when officer Dalsh Veve tried to stop them while investigating reports of shots fired, Aiello reported.

Murrell took off, dragging Veve for a block and a half, police said.

Surveillance video shows Veve tumbling to the ground. He suffered massive head and spinal trauma and remains hospitalized in critical condition. His medical team is looking to move him to a rehab center where he can continue his long, painful recovery.

While he was being dragged, Veve managed to fire his weapon twice, injuring Murrell who was hospitalized for more than 10 days.

Although he is only 15, Murrell will be charged as an adult and with attempted murder. Police say Murrell is a gang member with serious crimes on his rap sheet, including 11 arrests for robbery, burglary and grand larceny.

Two teenage girls also face charges for helping Murrell escape the scene, Aiello reported.

Court was delayed this morning so Murrell’s mother could attend the arraignment.