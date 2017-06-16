President Trump Confirms He’s Being Investigated For Possible Obstruction Of Justice

WASHINGON (CBSNewYork) – President Donald Trump confirmed on Twitter Friday that he’s under investigation for possible obstruction of justice.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is probing Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible collusion between Trump’s associates and Moscow.

Trump’s frustration with the Russia investigation spilled over on Twitter again.

After 7 months of investigations & committee hearings about my "collusion with the Russians," nobody has been able to show any proof. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

“After seven months of investigations and committee hearings about my ‘collusion with the Russians’ nobody has been able to show any proof. Sad!” Trump wrote.

Thursday night, the Washington Post reported Mueller is now investigating the finances and business dealings of Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and a senior White House adviser.

Kushner’s attorney responded, saying it would be standard practice to examine financial records and he will comply with any request from investigators.

Trump calls the Russia investigation “fake news” and insists the real story is the leaks of classified information.

Shortly after the Washington Post report, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein issued a statement saying “Americans should be skeptical about anonymous allegations.”

It was Rosenstein who delivered a letter critical of James Comey’s actions as FBI Director before President Trump fired Comey. It was also Rosenstein who named the Special Counsel to take over the Russia investigation.

I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

Trump fired off another morning Tweet saying “I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch hunt.”