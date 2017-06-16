Visitors Can Tweet Upon Golden Toilet At Donald J Trump Presidential Twitter Library

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers can covfefe their way down to a pop-up library displaying the tweets of President Donald Trump this weekend.

The Daily Show is paying tribute to the president with a weekend pop-up library featuring his 140 character musings.

As 1010 WINS’ Sonia Rincon reported, the line stretched down the block on 57th Street Friday night.

People inside of The Daily Show’s Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library said it’s worth the wait to experience the president’s infamous tweets.

Some are framed in gold, others are lumped into categories like ‘Constructive Criticism’ or ‘Deleted But Not Forgotten.’

“It’s hysterical, I can’t stop laughing and I’m also shocked. Like, I’m putting my hand over my mouth when I’m reading,” Mark said.

It turns out Trump used a lot more profanity on twitter before he took up residency in the White House.

His opinions on some issues have also changed, as highlighted on a timeline that Judy was enjoying.

“You can’t get this by just scrolling through his twitter and you can’t get it curated like this, so they’ve done an amazing job,” Judy said.

The Comedy Central features a golden throne-like toilet visitors can sit on and compose their own tweets. They can even put on a red tie and pose for pictures.