35th Annual ‘Mermaid Parade’ Headed To Coney Island

June 17, 2017 11:56 AM
Filed Under: Coney Island, Coney Island Mermaid Parade, Mermaid Parade

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Get ready to strut your stuff, New York!

The 35th annual Mermaid Parade hits Coney Island Saturday. Hundreds of thousands are expected to line Surf Avenue to see the colorful costumes and listen to music.

People of all ages are expected to attend, and even dress up.

Organizers claim it’s the largest art parade in the nation.

This year’s revelry will be led by Debbie Harry and Chris Stein from the classic rock band Blondie.

The parade will kick off at 21st Street and Surf Avenue at 1 p.m.

