6/17 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

Good morning folks… The weekend has finally arrived! While it won’t be as nice as last, we’ll still have a hot one on tap. Currently in the area temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies and some showers around.

Today may not be the best beach day as we’ll have mostly cloudy skies and the possibility of showers will linger into the lunchtime hours with some breaks in the clouds coming later in the day. It’ll feel sticky out there and we’ll top out around the area in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s.

For your Father’s Day tomorrow it looks to be hot and humid with highs inland topping out in the upper 80s while the coast will stay in the low to mid 80s. There’s still a chance for some showers on Sunday but there looks to be more sun out there than there is going to be today.

Make sure you all enjoy this weekend, and to all the fathers out there, happy Father’s Day!