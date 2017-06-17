New Research Suggests Coconut Oil Not As Healthy As Once Thought

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New research shows that your jar of coconut oil — once touted as a healthy alternative to butter and other saturated fats — may need to stay in your cupboard for good.
The American Heart Association is shattering the common belief that coconut oil is healthy. In a new report, the association found that it actually increased bad cholesterol in 7 out of 10 trials.
They also claim that 82 percent of the fat in coconut oil is saturated, even higher than butter.
The study’s lead researcher says he has no idea why people think coconut oil is healthy — rather, it’s almost 100 percent not.
