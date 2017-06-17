Alleged Driver In Hit-And-Run Involving Marine Corporal Arrested

BAY SHORE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man is in custody in connection to a hit-and-run accident in Suffolk County, Long Island earlier this week.
Police have arrested the driver they say struck a marine while he was jogging in Bay Shore Wednesday afternoon.
ICU Nurses Rush To Aid Of Marine Struck By Hit-And-Run Driver
Investigators say around 5 p.m., 20-year-old Steven Sabato was driving a Ford Fusion when he veered onto the shoulder of Montauk Highway and hit Corporal Nathan Valle.
The 30-year-old marine suffered a fractured shoulder blade and head injuries.
Sabato has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident.