Navy: Bodies Of Missing Sailors Found In Flooded Compartments After Collision

YOKOSUKA, Japan (AP) — The U.S. Navy says the bodies of sailors who went missing in the collision between the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship have been found aboard the stricken destroyer.
“As search and rescue crews gained access to the spaces that were damaged during the collision this morning, the missing Sailors were located in the flooded berthing compartments,” the Navy said in a statement.
A total of seven sailors had been missing since Saturday’s crash off Japan’s coast.
The Navy says the remains are being transferred to Naval Hospital Yokosuka where they will be identified.
It says the families are being notified and being provided the support they need during “this difficult time.” The names of the sailors will be released after all notifications are made.
The Japan coast guard said it received an emergency call from a Philippine-registered container ship ACX Crystal around 2:20 a.m. (1720 GMT Friday) that it had collided with the Fitzgerald southwest of Yokusuka, Japan.
The Navy said that the collision occurred 56 nautical miles (103 kilometers) southwest of Yokosuka, which is home to the 7th Fleet.
