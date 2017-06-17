Villa Strikes Twice As NYCFC Defeats Seattle

June 17, 2017 6:46 PM
Filed Under: MLS, New York City FC

NEW YORK (AP) — David Villa didn’t let the rain bother him Saturday, scoring twice in leading New York City FC past Seattle 2-1.

The star striker from Spain scored his 50th and 51st MLS career goals in the second half.

Seattle took a 1-0 lead in the 40th minute on a goal by Cristian Roldan. He got free after the ball was deflected and made his way through the water-clogged Yankee Stadium turf to score.

But Villa tied it with a penalty kick in the 52nd. And 25 minutes later, he volleyed home Jack Harrison’s cross.

The hosts are 8-53 for 20 points in the Eastern Division. Defending MLS champion Seattle is 5-7-4 for 19 points in the Western Division.

