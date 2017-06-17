2-Year-Old Girl Survives Fall From Sixth Floor Window In The Bronx

June 17, 2017 8:31 PM
Filed Under: Carol D'Auria, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A toddler survived a fall from a sixth floor window Friday in the Bronx, suffering only a bruise on her arm.

Her mother said the 2-year-old girl named Audrianna often sits on her windowsill without a problem, 1010 WINS’ Carol D’Auria reported. That’s where she plays with her tablet inside the home on Mosholu Avenue in Riverdale.

The woman said the window always stays shut.

But early Friday evening, Audrianna’s 17-year-old cousin, Isabelle, opened the window because she wanted to listen to the rainfall, D’Auria reported. She then left the room for a moment to get a slice of pizza.

The toddler tumbled out and onto a metal awning below.

A neighbor whose second floor window opens near the awning reached out and rescued the girl.

She was taken to Jacobi Medical Center as a precaution, but is OK.

Her mother said the family will now start using window guards.

