A Monday For Martinis, MUNA And More

Someone out there decided today should be National Martini Day. We don’t know who, but all that matters is the martini itself – and tonight specifically, where to find the best.

Zagat likes Pravda on 281 Lafayette St. The SoHo cocktail lounge is described as “a little tired these days, but that only adds to its charms,” and it still boasts a long list of infused vodkas. Fig, citrus, mango and chai are just some of the flavors available. If you think a coffee-flavored vodka would be just the thing to keep you going all night, well, you can try that too.

Grubstreet picks the martini at Angel’s Share, 8 Stuyvesant St., 2nd floor, at 9th Street. Their review reads like erotica. “The ceremony begins with the presentation of a perfectly frosted glass. It sits empty for a little longer than you think it should. You anticipate… A sliver of lemon peel is misted into the air; the oil gently drapes over the drink’s surface.” Get a room.

Of course there’s always the Russian Vodka Room, 265 West 52nd St. There are literally hundreds of vodkas here, and many you’ve never imagined existed. Try red grapefruit, horseradish, cherry and cinnamon, or wild blueberry for a fruity kick to your drink. The place doubles as a restaurant as well, offering traditional Russian fare like chicken tabaka, beef stroganoff and broiled kelbassy. Ваше здоровье!

Elsewhere In Town

Hotel Hugo at 25 Greenwich St., which features Monday night movies, has got “La La Land” showing tonight.

Want to hear something beautiful, for free? Head to the Music Hall of Williamsburg where the trio of Katie Gavin, Josette Maskin, and Naomi McPherson known as MUNA will share their electropop sound paired on the bill with Nigerian-British singer-songwriter Oyinda.

Remember “Courage the Cowardly Dog” on Cartoon Network? The same guy behind that show and a bunch of Barney-related stuff has an off-Broadway show going now: “Attack of the Elvis Impersonators” at the Lion Theatre at Theatre Row, 410 W 42nd St.