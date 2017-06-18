Suffolk Police: Vandals Tag Another Church In Amityville With Satanic Graffiti

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Churchgoers on Long Island are on edge after police say vandals tagged yet another house of worship with satanic graffiti.

Suffolk County police say someone spray painted the demonic symbols at Prayer Tabernacle Church of God in Christ on Great Neck Road in North Amityville some time Saturday.

This is the fourth instance of vandalism against churches in Amityville since late Friday.

Police: Vandals Spray Paint Satanic Graffiti On 3 Suffolk County Churches

Police say the first three crimes happened sometime between 9:30 p.m. Friday and 10:55 a.m. Saturday.

Shaw Temple A.M.E. Zion Church, Zion Gospel Church, and Amityville Full Gospel Tabernacle in Amityville were all targeted, according to police.

“We were quite alarmed being that the church has been in the neighborhood for over 50 to 60 years,” Reverend Dr. C.R. Price of Zion Gospel told WCBS 880’s Myles Miller, adding they’ve removed the graffiti in time for Sunday’s services but the incident is still very alarming.

Vandals Spray Paint Satanic Symbols Across Long Island Church

Police are investigating the incidents as hate crimes.

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported, the recent spree comes just days after parishioners in East Meadow found similar graffiti with a similar message at the New Covenant Church, it’s side doors spray painted with devil worshiping symbols and witchcraft hexes. The front doors were also smashed.

“If somebody came and painted up your house with satanic symbols I think you’d be disturbed too,” New Covenant Pastor Rob Taormina said last week. “You don’t know who they are or if they would come back.”

Nassau County Police have increased patrols in the area, even as parishioners pray for whoever behind the ominous tagging.

“Whoever it is, we are praying that God will just reach out to them and touch them,” Pastor Taormina said.

Reverend Price echoed his sentiment.

“We must forgive,” she said. “We must reach out and pray for the people who did do this, and pray that authorities will be able to apprehend them.”

Police in Long Island are now trying to determine whether the cases may be connected.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the Hate Crimes Section at 631-852-6323 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.