Nassau Officials Issue Advisory Against Swimming At 14 North Shore Beaches

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Officials on Long Island are advising against swimming at 14 beaches in Nassau County Sunday.
The Nassau Health Department says the advisory is a precautionary measure for beaches known to be impacted by storm water runoff caused by heavy rainfall.
Storm water runoff can impact the beach’s water quality by elevating bacteria levels which may exceed the state standard for bathing water quality, according to the health department.
The following 14 beaches on the North Shore are impacted:
Centre Island Sound – Bayville
Creek Club – Lattingtown
Lattingtown Beach – Lattingtown
Laurel Hollow Beach – Laurel Hollow
Morgan Sound – Glen Cove
North Hempstead Beach Park – Port Washington
Piping Rock Beach Club – Locust Valley
Pryibil Beach – Glen Cove
Ransom Beach – Bayville
Theodore Roosevelt Beach – Oyster Bay
Sea Cliff Village Beach – Sea Cliff
Soundside Beach – Bayville
Stehli Beach – Bayville
Tappen Beach – Glenwood Landing
To speak with a Health Department representative, weekdays, 9 a.m., – 4:45 p.m., call (516) 227-9717.
For up-to-date recorded information on beach openings and closings, call (516) 227-9700.