Officer Injured While Responding To Water Main Break In New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A police officer was injured while responding to a water main break that snarled traffic for several hours in New Rochelle, New York Sunday morning.
Police responded to the intersection of Main Street and Weyman Avenue around 2:30 a.m. after initial reports of water flowing down the street.
Traffic was blocked for several hours as crews from Suez Water worked to isolate the busted pipeline.
A police cruiser was struck by another vehicle as it was parked blocking traffic near the water main break.
The officer was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be okay.
Police say the driver of the striking vehicle was arrested for driving under the influence.
Crews continue working to repair the broken water main.