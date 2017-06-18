Cops: Man Steals Tip Jar, Beats Store Clerk At Queens Bagel Shop

June 18, 2017 12:46 PM
Filed Under: Astoria, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released surveillance video of a man they say stole a tip jar from a bagel store in Queens.

It happened last month at L.I.C. Bagel Store on 36th Avenue in Astoria.

Investigators say when a worker tried to stop the suspect, he punched him in the face and ran off with the money.

The suspect is described as an approximately 35-year-old, 6’2″, 220 pound black male with hazel eyes and black hair who was last seen wearing black sneakers and a blue jacket.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

