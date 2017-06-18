Cops: Man Steals Tip Jar, Beats Store Clerk At Queens Bagel Shop

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released surveillance video of a man they say stole a tip jar from a bagel store in Queens.
It happened last month at L.I.C. Bagel Store on 36th Avenue in Astoria.
Investigators say when a worker tried to stop the suspect, he punched him in the face and ran off with the money.
The suspect is described as an approximately 35-year-old, 6’2″, 220 pound black male with hazel eyes and black hair who was last seen wearing black sneakers and a blue jacket.
