Tips On Stepping Up Your Grill Game For Father’s Day

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — What’s Father’s Day without a hearty meal on the grill for the main man in our lives?
Brandon Fey from Trattoria Dell’Arte stopped by to share some burger bar wisdom with a special twist on grilled corn on the cob.
See below for the recipes from Sunday’s show:
The Oh Daddy Burger
Serves 4
What You’ll Need
6 lbs. chopped beef (I like a 70/30 blend of meat to fat and asking my butcher to blend, chuck, short rib and brisket)
¼ cup ketchup
½ cup mayo
1 tbsp. Dijon mustard
2 dashes Tabasco
4 brioche buns, split
Raclette cheese, for serving
Bacon, for serving
Sliced red onions, for serving
Sliced tomatoes, for serving
Bibb lettuce, for serving
Guacamole, for serving
Fried eggs, for serving
How to Make It:
- Portion chopped beef into 6 oz. patties and season to taste; using a burger press, portion chopped beef into press; remove and grill until charred on both sides.
- In the interim, whisk together ketchup, mayo, mustard, and Tabasco. Set aside.
- Assemble burgers: Place three patties on one bun. Brush top bun with ketchup sauce. Top with desired toppings; pour raclette cheese over burgers, letting it drip down the sides.
For the Raclette Topping:
If you really want to impress Dad, buy this raclette device.
What You’ll Need:
1/3 cup shredded cheddar
1/3 cup shredded swiss
1/3 cup shredded provolone
1/3 cup shredded american
How to Make it:
- Toss all cheeses until evenly combined. In batches, place on a pre-heated raclette. Let melt and then lift lid and pour over burger. Repeat for next three burgers.
Grilled Mexican Corn
Serves 4
What You’ll Need:
4 ears corn, husked
½ cup extra virgin olive oil
1 tbsp. cayenne pepper
1 tbsp. cumin
½ tbsp. kosher salt
½ cup crumbled queso fresco
Chopped chives, for garnish
½ lime, freshly squeezed
How to Make it:
- Brush corn with oil; mix together cayenne, cumin, and kosher salt. Season corn with spice mixture.
- Heat a grill or grill pan until hot; add corn and grill on all sides until charred and cooked through, about 2 minutes per side.
- Remove from heat and transfer to a platter; garnish with queso fresco and chives. Finish with a squeeze of lime juice. Check seasoning and adjust if necessary.