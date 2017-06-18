Tri-State Area Dads Get Out For A Joyful Father’s Day

BETHPAGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — It was a joyful Father’s Day for many dads around the Tri-State Area Sunday.

CBS2’s Ali Bauman met some dads on Long Island to find out how they spent their Sunday.

Andy Powell did not waste a minute of quality time with his two adorable daughters, going for an early-morning stroll.

“The weather’s cooperating, so, good day to be a dad,” Powell said.

Across the street in Garden City, a boy named Michael Larocco and his dad were fueling up on egg sandwiches before a round of golf. And they weren’t alone on the green on Sunday.

Bill Auerbach was on the green at the Bethpage State Park Golf Course with his two grown sons, one of whom is a father himself.

“We’ve done it a few years. We like to if we can,” said Michael Auerbach. “It’s tough to get everyone in the same place at the same time, but it’s a going to be a great day.”

It was a competitive day on the golf course. But who was sweating the most? Probably Nick Lacisna, who headed to the fairway with his father-in-law.

“I’m nervous already just carrying the bag,” said Lacisna, who has been married to his father-in-law’s daughter for five years.

Of course, not every father had the day off. Vince Everett was working hard Sunday as Bauman’s photographer on the golf course.

CBS New York wishes a happy Father’s Day to all.