Ryon Healy Smacks Two Homers As Oakland Tops Yankees, Losers Of Five Straight

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Even as Ryon Healy tinkers with his plate approach, teammates think the Oakland third baseman deserves All-Star consideration.

Easy to see why on days like this.

Healy went deep twice for his third multihomer game in two weeks, Matt Joyce also hit a long ball and the Athletics beat the New York Yankees 5-2 on Saturday.

“I think it’s been really impressive, obviously, what he did today, but what he’s done as a whole this season,” Oakland reliever Sean Doolittle said after Healy hit his eighth home run in 14 games. “I don’t think he got off to the start he wanted to, at least in April. You look at the scoreboard now and look where his numbers are at … you could put him in the All-Star conversation.”

Healy hit a tying solo home run in the second inning, then put the A’s up with his 17th home run leading off the fourth. The slugger also had two home runs against Washington on June 3 and against Toronto on June 5.

It’s the fifth time this season that Healy, who singled in the seventh, has had three hits or more in a game.

“I still think it’s getting there,” Healy said. “I’m not satisfied with the consistency of it. There are things that I’m still not doing well enough on a day-to-day basis. Fortunately, I’m still able to go out and compete.”

Joyce reached base five times, Jesse Hahn (3-4) pitched five innings to defeat New York for the first time in his career and Jed Lowrie had an RBI single to keep the A’s rolling at home. Oakland has won six of its last eight at the Coliseum, including three straight against the Yankees.

Joyce homered leading off the game against Masahiro Tanaka (5-7). It was Joyce’s fifth career leadoff homer and first since Sept. 24, 2013 — also against the Yankees.

Austin Romine and Brett Gardner drove in runs for New York, which has lost a season-high five straight. The Yankees entered the day with a one-game lead over Boston in the AL East.

Hahn had an uneven outing but stuck around long enough to win his second straight. The right-hander allowed two runs and three hits and had six strikeouts, including two against home run leader Aaron Judge.

Four relievers pitched one inning apiece to complete the five-hitter. Sean Doolittle retired three batters for his second save.

Tanaka had an up-and-down day while losing to the A’s for the second time this season. Tanaka struck out 10 but allowed five runs and eight hits — including three homers — over four innings.

“Mistakes,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “A splitter that didn’t do what it’s supposed to, a slider that didn’t do what it’s supposed to, both of those to Healy.”

ROUGH DAY

Khris Davis struck out four times for Oakland and got some boos for lack of hustle on another out. Davis sulked out of the batter’s box and back toward the dugout after popping a ball up near home plate in the third inning. Wind appeared to blow the ball back toward fair territory, and third baseman Chase Headley dropped the ball just as he crossed into fair territory. Catcher Romine picked it up and threw to first base to retire Davis, who hung his head as he continued to walk toward the dugout.

CASILLA HIT IN DUGOUT

A’s closer Santiago Casilla had to be taken to the clubhouse to be examined by the team’s medical staff after appearing to get hit by a foul ball while sitting in the home dugout. Casilla lay prone in the dugout for a few moments before being helped to his feet and going for X-rays that were negative.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Top prospect Gleyber Torres was removed from a game with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following a play at the plate. Torres dove awkwardlyaround the catcher in the fourth inning and appeared to injure his left arm. He immediately grabbed the arm in significant pain. … Matt Holliday was scratched because of an allergic reaction. … Aroldis Chapman made it through his rehab appearance without setback and is expected to be activated from the disabled list Sunday. … Girardi said he expects OF Aaron Hicks (left leg tightness) back in the lineup for the series finale Sunday. … Jacoby Ellsbury (concussion) is increasing his baseball activity and will take batting practice and expand his running routine in the next few days.

Athletics: Marcus Semien (wrist surgery) could begin a rehab assignment when Oakland heads out for a six-game trip June 23.

UP NEXT

Yankees RHP Luis Cessa (0-0, 5.40), originally scheduled to start on Saturday, will instead make his first major league start on Sunday. The A’s will counter with RHP Jharel Cotton (3-7, 5.52).