50 People To Know: Brady’s Smile Helps Families In The ICU

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Ask those who knew Brady Hinton and they will tell you how they’ll never forget his smile.
Brady lived a short and medically compromised life, but his two years on this earth inspired his parents to start a charity in his memory, called Brady’s Smile.
Sean Adams shares the story of Brady’s mother, Annie, in this week’s 50 People to Know. She puts together comfort bags for families visiting the intensive care unit.
“Everything from a pen and paper, to a Sudoku book – all of our bags have puzzle books – chapstick, a bottle of water, gum, toothpaste, tooth brushes, they have snacks,” she says.
Brady’s Smile helps families at 16 hospitals in eight states.
“We feel that we’ve, conservatively, touched over 60,000 lives,” Annie says. “We’re going to keep doing this.”