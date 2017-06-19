6/19 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Eye On The Weather: Flash Flood, Severe T-Storm Watch In Effect Across Much Of Our Area | Forecast | Radar

June 19, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Expect isolated to scattered storms this afternoon with the main line of storms pushing through late this afternoon and into the evening. Some of these storms have the potential to produce damaging winds, flooding, and even some hail. Expect muggy conditions with highs in the mid 80’s and feels like temps in the upper 80’s to nearly 90°.

After an early shower or storm to the east tomorrow, expect a mix of sun and clouds with perhaps a shower to the north and west. Highs tomorrow will be in the low to mid 80’s.

As for Wednesday, expect a slight chance of a shower or storm with highs in the low 80’s.

