6/19 CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Monday morning folks! It’s already a steamy one out there with temps well into the 70s and the humidity up there as well! Expect a mix of sun and clouds through much of the day with hot and humid conditions again.. 85 in NYC, with some 90s inland, feeling much hotter due to the high humidity.
The focus will then turn to a cold front approaching from the west later this afternoon. This front, combined with plenty of warmth and moisture, will serve as a mechanism to create numerous showers and thunderstorms… some of which could be severe! Expect the chance for torrential flooding rain, damaging wind, and even some hail with any of the worst storms…. Stay tuned for updates.
Showers and storms continue tonight with a few showers lingering east of the area early Tuesday morning. It won’t be much cooler tomorrow as we’ll be in the 80s again, but the humidity will tumble so it will be much more comfortable.