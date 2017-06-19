Boomer & Carton: Concern For Yankees, Bright Spot For Mets, And More

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Don’t look now, but the Yankees have lost six games in a row and one-half of the Dynamic Radio Duo believes there is reason for concern. The other half, however, is all but certain that things will be just fine.
The Mets got a memorable Father’s Day performance from Jacob deGrom, but no one really believes they are going anywhere.
Later, we heard the latest on Odell Beckham Jr., who continues to say all the right things, and the Celtics and 76ers, who appear ready to make a pretty big trade.
Boomer and Craig covered it all Monday morning, thus making the start to your work week a little more palatable.
Have a listen.