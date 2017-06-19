Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: June 19, 2017

Monday’s are made for the highly anticipated “Moment of the Day.” And this time around was no exception as Craig gave Boomer’s sore feet a much-needed rubdown.
There was plenty to talk about to kick off the work week, beginning with the Yankees, who have now lost straight games, and the Mets, who still stink but got a pretty good win over the Nationals on Sunday.
The guys discussed the latest things coming out of Odell Beckham Jr.’s mouth. Also, a surprise doughnut delivery leads to an impromptu food massage for the Booms, Craig sounds off on what he perceives to be some lazy co-workers, Wally Szczerbiak gets into it with Craig about the job Phil Jackson has done with the Knicks, and much more.
