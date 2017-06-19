Boomer & Carton: Wally Szczerbiak Thinks Phil Jackson Is Doing Just Fine

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
When Craig got word that Wally Szczerbiak agrees with the idea of the Knicks using the No. 8 pick in the NBA Draft to select 18-year-old French point guard Frank Ntilikina, he instructed Al Dukes to get the former player and hoops analyst on the horn.
Szczerbiak called in at around 8 a.m. and a spirited basketball discussion ensued. Heads butted a bit regarding Knicks president Phil Jackson, and the futures of Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis were also discussed.