Boomer & Carton: Wally Szczerbiak Thinks Phil Jackson Is Doing Just Fine

June 19, 2017 6:04 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

When Craig got word that Wally Szczerbiak agrees with the idea of the Knicks using the No. 8 pick in the NBA Draft to select 18-year-old French point guard Frank Ntilikina, he instructed Al Dukes to get the former player and hoops analyst on the horn.

Szczerbiak called in at around 8 a.m. and a spirited basketball discussion ensued. Heads butted a bit regarding Knicks president Phil Jackson, and the futures of Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis were also discussed.

