Eye On The Weather: Flash Flood Warnings In Effect Across Much Of Area | Forecast | Radar

Victim Of Bronx Beating Says He Was Targeted For Being Muslim

June 19, 2017 6:46 PM
Filed Under: Bronx, Emily Smith, Union Port Road

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The victim of a violent Bronx beating believes he was targeted for being a Muslim.

As CBS2’s Emily Smith reported, the attack was caught on camera, and police are looking for the men seen in the video.

The footage shows a Muslim man in traditional clothing being followed out of a cell phone supply store, only to be attacked right outside the door.

Monammad Munshi said one of the men — who he’s never seen before — called him a terrorists, and told him to go back to his country while the entire group beat him.

The fight happened at an electronics store on Union Port Road in the Bronx on Friday when Munshi went in to buy a cell phone charger. Ultimately he spent a night in the hospital with a broken nose, and other injuries.

According to the NYPD, anti-Muslim hate crimes have more than doubled. Seven have been reported this year in the Bronx.

Investigators are still working to investigate the nature of the latest crime.

Nazmul Islal said he’s never been targeted, but is living in fear.

“It’s terrible. I don’t feel safe. That’s all I say. I don’t feel safe,” he said.

Some other residents said they’re surprised something like this happened in their neighborhood.

“Where I live on the third floor we have Nigerians, Dominicans, Puerto Ricans. I’m third generation, so I can’t conceive of that, but I guess if it happened, it happened,” Mike Logilo said.

While Police search for suspects, they’re asking people to take a good look at the video, and for anyone who recognizes the suspects to call police.

Pending further information police are investigating the incident as an assault, but not as a hate crime.

 

