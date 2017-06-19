Commack Seniors Return To Elementary School For A Unique Trip Down Memory Lane

COMMACK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island high school just started a charming new tradition.

It’s one designed to touch the hearts of older students in the district, and inspire the youngest ones.

As CBS2’s Scott Rapoport reported, it was a special rehearsal for seniors at Commack High School. They donned a cap and gown and boarded buses for a unique trip back in time.

They went to a place where the hallways are smaller, and the students are a lot younger — the seniors returned to their original elementary schools, the place where their education journey began.

“You get to come back to your roots. We started here, and we’re ending here,” Marty Axelrod said.

It’s all part of a first time program called ‘senior walk.’ The idea is to give the 12th graders the chance to turn back the clock, and experienced their childhood school memories one final time.

“There was an overwhelming amount of emotion seeing all the kids looking up to us,” Katie Zimmer said.

That’s the other big part of the senior walk. Educators hoping the sight of these soon to be graduates will inspire little scholars to study hard and dream big.

“When I do it, it will probably make me feel happy,” Addison McCarthy said.

A day of memories old and new for all the kids who will now look tot he future, after one last trip back in time.

The Commack High School principal said about 200 seniors took part in Monday’s senior walk at four elementary schools in the district.