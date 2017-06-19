Gov. Cuomo Urges LIRR To Reduce Fares For Some Riders During Penn Station Repairs

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The battle lines are being drawn over Amtrak’s work this summer at Penn Station.

The MTA says don’t expect any money from the agency, while Gov. Andrew Cuomo says some riders on the Long Island Rail Road should get a break on fares.

The MTA director says no more rent checks to Amtrak, its Penn Station landlord, to incur the cost of service changes this summer.

“Our intent is to withhold any further payments to Amtrak and to be very clear with Amtrak that we expect their commitment to pay for what will be our cost over the next couple of months as we deal with the ramifications of their emergency construction work,” MTA Director Veronique Hakim said.

In response, Amtrak told CBS2 the LIRR withholding such investments will only mean less work accomplished, and more delay and impacts for riders.

Beginning in July, three tracks at Penn will be closed during eight weeks of emergency rail repairs, cutting service by 20 percent.

Last week, the MTA unveiled its plan to lengthen trains, and add bus and ferry service to make up for the lost seats.

Cuomo says he asked the LIRR board to also reduce fares for diverted trains, as NJ TRANSIT plans to.

“I think the Long Island Rail Road should consider reducing the fares on those diverted trains. That’s only fair to the people who are taking those trains. And you want to make sure people do take the diverted trains. as I said we don’t have the capacity on the direct trains,” Cuomo said.

“It’s really only fair and just, it should be done right now,” Long Island Congressman Peter King said. “They shouldn’t be paying the full fare they were paying before.”

The MTA has yet to consider the proposal.