NBA Writer Ira Winderman On WFAN: ‘This Is The Time’ For Knicks To Trade Carmelo Anthony

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Could this be the week the Knicks trade Carmelo Anthony?

Ira Winderman, who covers the Miami Heat for the Sun-Sentinel, told WFAN’s Mike Francesa on Monday that he believes the time is ripe to make a deal.

“I think it’s more likely, if the Knicks can get Carmelo to agree to a deal, this is the time now when you can put draft picks into play, when you can work on a smaller, different contract kicker for Carmelo than you will in July,” Winderman said. “So I think the Knicks have to be on the phone. And any team that’s looking for a ring right now is calling about Paul George, is calling about Jimmy Butler, and I think it’s incumbent on the Knicks … calling all those teams.”



Winderman said the Knicks should be offering Anthony as a Plan B or Plan C to teams that miss out on George or Butler. He added that he believes the Clippers are Anthony’s “most likely” destination.

Anthony must waive his no-trade clause before being dealt.

To listen to the interview with Winderman, in which he also discusses the Celtics-76ers trade, whether the Lakers could pass on Lonzo Ball and more, click on the audio player above.