Deadly Legionnaires’ Outbreak ‘Most Consistent With A Cooling Tower’ Health Officials Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — City health officials held an information session on Monday, in response to a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires’ Disease.
City Health Commissioner Mary Bassett fielded questions from about 100 Lenox Hill residents, 1010 WINS Al Jones reported.
“It’s not spread by one person coughing, and another person getting it. It spreads through water mist,” she said.
So why are cooling towers believed to be the source?
“The pattern in a geographic area over a fairly small window of time is most consistent with a cooling tower,” she said.
But why not be more specific about the area in which the affected people live?
“I don’t want anyone to think that there’s any border over which water mist won’t come,” Bassett said.
Dr. Bassett said no new cases have been reported since last Wednesday, and they have stepped up inspections of cooling towers.